No. 1 Georgia has already clinched the SEC East, debuting as the top team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites to keep their unbeaten season alive when they face Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off their first conference win of the year, beating Vanderbilt by a final of 37-28 last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are 39.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the total is 59.5.

Georgia vs. Missouri spread: Georgia -39.5

Georgia vs. Missouri over-under: 59.5 points

What you need to know about Georgia

Georgia has dominated Missouri under head coach Kirby Smart, going 5-0 with an average winning margin of 20.4 points. The Bulldogs have outscored the Tigers 76-14 in the last two meetings. Georgia has given up the fewest points per game (6.6) of any team in the country and could have one of the best defenses in college football history.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak suffered a soft-tissue injury midway through the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt. His status for this game is unknown -- he would be replaced by freshman Tyler Macon. The Tigers are already going to have a tough time picking up first downs, so a quarterback injury was the last thing they needed.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 37-28 last Saturday. The 37 points was the most Missouri has scored in an SEC road game since 2018. Running back Tyler Badie was a one-man wrecking crew for Mizzou, rushing for two TDs and 254 yards on 31 carries.

Badie has been the catalyst for the Tigers all season. He is destined to make the All-SEC team as he leads the conference in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns. But the senior hasn't had much success against Georgia in his career, rushing for only 69 yards with a 3.6 rushing average.

