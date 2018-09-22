Georgia vs. Missouri odds, start time and line: Picks and predictions from model on 31-16 roll

The Missouri Tigers host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at noon ET in a clash of two unbeaten SEC teams that have been lighting up the scoreboard since Week 1. The third-ranked Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 65, up 1.5 points from the opening line. Neither of these teams has scored fewer than 40 points in any game yet, so with two high-octane offenses hitting the field in Columbia, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer is projecting before making your own Georgia vs. Missouri picks.

Missouri has won nine regular-season games in a row dating back to 2017.

Drew Lock picked up where he left off from his first-team All-SEC effort last year. Through three games this season, the fourth-year starter has gone off for 1,062 yards, 11 TDs and just one INT. In Saturday's 40-37 win over Purdue, he threw for 375 yards, three TDs and one INT and also ran for a score.

While the defense isn't getting the accolades, it returned seven starters including five of its top six tacklers. Cale Garrett had 105 tackles in 2017, one of three starting linebackers back. Opponents have found it tough to run against the Tigers, who are giving up 74.7 yards per game. That could be an x-factor against Georgia and its run-to-set-up-the-pass offense.

But just because Missouri enters on a nine-game regular-season winning streak doesn't mean it can stay within the 14-point spread.

Georgia, which lost in overtime of the national championship game last season, has played like a team with the full intention of getting back there. The Bulldogs have scored 45, 41 and 49 points in their first three games, while the defense has allowed just 24 points total.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has completed an eye-popping 80.4 percent of his passes for 479 yards, six TDs and one INT. The Bulldogs are also averaging 272 yards rushing, led by Elijah Holyfield, who has 200 yards on 22 carries, and four others who have at least 80 yards.

