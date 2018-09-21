Georgia vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 2 Georgia steps back into SEC play this week with another road conference game. This time, the Bulldogs defense is charged with slowing down quarterback Drew Lock and the high-flying Missouri offense. The Tigers are fresh off a thrilling, last-minute win over Purdue, while the Bulldogs cruised over Middle Tennessee 49-7. What should you expect in CoMo Saturday afternoon? Let's break it down.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia: While Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has received the most praise so far this season, Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has quietly put together one of the more three games. He's completing 80.4 percent of his passes, averaging 10.4 yards per attempt, has tossed six touchdowns and hasn't even attempted a pass in the fourth quarter of any of their first three games. The running backs are just fine with D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield leading the way, the defense is just giving up 4.17 yards per play and its pass defense is giving up just 4.8 yards per attempt. Simply put, the Bulldogs look like one of the most complete teams in college football in every aspect of the game.

Missouri: Quarterback Drew Lock has been sensational this year, tossing 11 touchdown passes through three games -- the most in the SEC and tied for fifth nationally. Emanuel Hall has emerged as a true No. 1 receiver with 430 yards and three touchdowns, which the Tigers desperately needed after the departure of J'Mon Moore. If there's a weakness for the Tigers, it's a defense that's giving up 6.06 yards per play -- 12th in the SEC.

Game prediction, picks

It's going to be tremendous watching Lock go up against one of the toughest defenses in the nation, and will be the matchup that decides the game. While Lock has been sizzling this year, the Bulldogs will force him to simmer down a bit with a few mistakes and pull away late thanks to Swift and Holyfield wearing down the Tigers defense. This game screams "Georgia backdoor cover." Pick: Georgia (-14.5)

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender gets the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin in Week 3.