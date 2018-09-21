Georgia vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Could the Bulldogs be on upset alert in Columbia? Let's take a closer look
No. 2 Georgia steps back into SEC play this week with another road conference game. This time, the Bulldogs defense is charged with slowing down quarterback Drew Lock and the high-flying Missouri offense. The Tigers are fresh off a thrilling, last-minute win over Purdue, while the Bulldogs cruised over Middle Tennessee 49-7. What should you expect in CoMo Saturday afternoon? Let's break it down.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Memorial Stadium -- Columbia, Missouri
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Georgia: While Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has received the most praise so far this season, Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has quietly put together one of the more three games. He's completing 80.4 percent of his passes, averaging 10.4 yards per attempt, has tossed six touchdowns and hasn't even attempted a pass in the fourth quarter of any of their first three games. The running backs are just fine with D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield leading the way, the defense is just giving up 4.17 yards per play and its pass defense is giving up just 4.8 yards per attempt. Simply put, the Bulldogs look like one of the most complete teams in college football in every aspect of the game.
Missouri: Quarterback Drew Lock has been sensational this year, tossing 11 touchdown passes through three games -- the most in the SEC and tied for fifth nationally. Emanuel Hall has emerged as a true No. 1 receiver with 430 yards and three touchdowns, which the Tigers desperately needed after the departure of J'Mon Moore. If there's a weakness for the Tigers, it's a defense that's giving up 6.06 yards per play -- 12th in the SEC.
Game prediction, picks
It's going to be tremendous watching Lock go up against one of the toughest defenses in the nation, and will be the matchup that decides the game. While Lock has been sizzling this year, the Bulldogs will force him to simmer down a bit with a few mistakes and pull away late thanks to Swift and Holyfield wearing down the Tigers defense. This game screams "Georgia backdoor cover." Pick: Georgia (-14.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender gets the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin in Week 3.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanford at Oregon pick, live stream
A major Pac-12 North showdown takes place Saturday night
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football
-
Florida at Tennessee pick, live stream
One of the fiercest rivalries in college football takes place Saturday night on Rocky Top
-
Washington St. at USC pick, live stream
The Cougars upset the Trojans on a Friday night last year.
-
Texas vs. TCU pick, live stream
An early-season Big 12 battle can show if Texas has really turned a corner or not
-
UCF vs. FAU pick, live stream
Heisman contender McKenzie Milton and FAU coach Lane Kiffin will do battle in an offensive...