Georgia vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
Of all the teams in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, few teams have a more clear-cut path to the playoff than No. 6 Georgia. There's no need for building out extended hypotheticals that factor in action from other conferences because the Bulldogs have everything in front of them. If Georgia wins the rest of its regular season games and the SEC Championship Game, it will be competing for the national championship in the College Football Playoff.
We have yet to see a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff, and while the SEC seems likely to be the first conference to break that standard -- just as it was the first conference to get two teams into the playoff -- this year's playoff race is too crowded to hang your hope on unprecedented behavior from the selection committee. Georgia started the year as a top-four team in the polls with expectations of finally closing the gap on Alabama, and after beating Florida, the Bulldogs have everything ahead of them. Beat Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech, and then it's a "win and you're in" showdown in Atlanta.
Storylines
Georgia: Kirby Smart was oddly particular with his decision to thank Dawg Nation for its support even in spite of the Jake Fromm criticism following last week's win. It had been a while since Fromm had been a star on the big stage, and his 20-for-30 passing performance for 279 yards and two scores against Florida was just what the Bulldogs offense needed. Running the ball with D'Andre Swift behind an offensive line of future pros is certainly Georgia's identity, but Fromm's ability to beat teams on third down is what makes this team elite. Fromm is 30-6 as a starter, and his 36 straight starts lead all FBS quarterbacks while his leadership and steady hand is a key to the Bulldogs contending for an SEC championship and College Football Playoff spot.
Missouri: The Tigers have cooled off significantly after a five-game winning streak through September and October, losing back-to-back SEC games to Vanderbilt and Kentucky heading into their off week. Back in action after time to regroup, Missouri is set for its third straight road game and hoping to catch the Bulldogs in a letdown spot. Barry Odom has been excellent in the final month of the regular season, going 10-2 in November since taking over as Missouri's coach. Continuing that success might be tough in 2019, with not only Georgia but Florida -- in the first game of an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Nov. 16 -- on the schedule this year. Missouri is powered by its defense, highlighted by stars on the interior with defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Nick Bolton. That group is going to have its hands full with Georgia's ground attack, but it's one of the best teams in the division in terms of having a defense that's ready to step up to the challenge.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
I believe Georgia to be one of the best teams in the country, but the boa constrictor method of leaning on teams and overpowering them in the trenches isn't a style that's built for blowouts. When you factor in a little bit of a letdown following the Florida win in Jacksonville, I think Missouri will be able to hang around in a one-score Georgia win. Pick: Missouri (+14.5)
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which line is way off, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
