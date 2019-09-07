Georgia vs. Murray St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. Murray St. (away)

Current Records: Georgia 1-0-0; Murray St. 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Georgia 11-3-0; Murray St. 5-6-0;

What to Know

Georgia will take on Murray State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. The teams both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Georgia and Vanderbilt, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Bulldogs took their game against Vanderbilt last week by a conclusive 30-6 score. No one put up better numbers for the Bulldogs than RB D'Andre Swift, who really brought his A game. He picked up 149 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Murray State took care of business in their home opener. They steamrolled PIKE 59-20.

Georgia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 49.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Saturday, where they covered a 23.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia and Murray State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia

Sanford Stadium, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 49.5 point favorite against the Racers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 48.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 93 degrees.