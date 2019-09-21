Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven computer model on 30-10 run

In a game that is likely to have a a significant impact on the College Football Playoff picture, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (3-0) have their eyes on returning to the playoff this year after missing out last season. One of the teams that kept Georgia out of last year's final four was No. 3 seed Notre Dame, drawing the ire of the Bulldogs and their fans, but lost 30-3 to Clemson in the semifinal. The Irish (2-0) enter Saturday's game off a 66-14 victory against New Mexico, scoring their most points since they put up 69 against Georgia Tech in 1977. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Georgia vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model factored in that Georgia's running game, on paper, has a significant edge against Notre Dame's rush defense. Led by running back D'Andre Swift, the Bulldogs are running for 286.7 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the country. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has coughed up 230.5 rushing yards per game (to Louisville and New Mexico State), which is the 11th worst in the nation.

In addition, the model has taken into account that the Bulldogs will have an even more formidable home field advantage on Saturday. Georgia has added 500 extra seats for this highly-anticipated visit from Notre Dame and is expecting to set an attendance record. The Bulldogs have won 15 straight games at home, which is tied for the third-longest home winning streak in school history.

Even so, the Bulldogs are not guaranteed to cover the Georgia vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

The Irish have been making big plays on defense to start the season. They've forced seven turnovers through two games and have nine tackles for loss, both ninth-best in the country. Notre Dame has committed only one turnover, and its turnover margin of plus-six is the best in the nation.

Junior quarterback Ian Book also leads all Power Five quarterbacks in yards per completion at 19.1. He ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency at 202.7.

