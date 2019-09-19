Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 30-10 run

One of the biggest matchups of the 2019 college football schedule takes place on Saturday night when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia (3-0) has rolled through three overmatched opponents so far this season by a score of 148-23. Last week, the Bulldogs blanked Arkansas State, 55-0. Meanwhile, after a bye in Week 2, Notre Dame (2-0) crushed New Mexico, 66-14, last week. The 66 points were the most for the Irish since they scored 69 against Georgia Tech in 1977. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET, and the Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. Before making any Georgia vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Bulldogs have been dominant on both sides of the ball so far this season. On offense, they rank in the top 10 in the country in total yards (565.2 per game), rushing yards (286.7 per game) and scoring (49.3 points per game). On defense, they're in the top 10 in scoring (7.7 points per game), against the run (60.7 yards per game) and total defense (243.0 yards per game).

The model also has factored in that Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been excellent to start the season. The junior signal caller is completing 75.0 percent of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns and hasn't thrown an interception. He ranks eighth in the country in passing efficiency (194.6).

Even so, the Bulldogs are not guaranteed to cover the Georgia vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

The Irish have been making big plays on defense to start the season. They've forced seven turnovers through two games and have nine tackles for loss, both ninth-best in the country. Notre Dame has committed only one turnover, and their turnover margin of plus-six is the best in the nation.

In addition, junior quarterback Ian Book leads all Power Five quarterbacks in yards per completion at 19.1. He ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency at 202.7.

