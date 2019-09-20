Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top simulation on 30-10 run

No. 7 Notre Dame travels to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in one of the premier early college football games of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Notre Dame opened as a 10.5-point underdog, and the line is currently 14.5, with the total set at 58 points. The Fighting Irish haven't gotten this many points since a 45-27 loss at USC in 2016. Notre Dame is all about quarterback Ian Book, who threw for five touchdowns and ran for another when the Irish overwhelmed New Mexico 66-14 last week. Georgia is steamrolling opponents to the tune of 148-23 through three games and is 22-0 straight-up in its last 22 home games in September. Notre Dame is 5-0 straight up in its last five road games, winning by an average of 17.2 points per game. The latest Notre Dame vs. Georgia odds are bound to move, so before making any Georgia vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been jiving well with new offensive coordinator James Coley, as the Bulldogs rolled up 656 yards of offense, the fifth-highest total in school history, against Arkansas State last week. Three Bulldogs averaged more than 10 yards per carry on the ground en route to 268 total yards rushing. D'Andre Swift led the way with nine carries for 76 yards. The Irish have shown cracks against the rush this season, with teams averaging 230.5 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, Georgia held Arkansas State to under 200 yards passing and a dismal 1.5 yards per carry. The Bulldogs have allowed just 23 total points all season to Vanderbilt, Murray State, and Arkansas State.

Even so, the Bulldogs are not guaranteed to cover the Georgia vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

The Irish have been making big plays on defense to start the season. They've forced seven turnovers through two games and have nine tackles for loss, both ninth-best in the country. Notre Dame has committed only one turnover, and their turnover margin of plus-six is the best in the nation.

In addition, junior quarterback Ian Book leads all Power Five quarterbacks in yards per completion at 19.1. He ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency at 202.7.

