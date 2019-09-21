Georgia vs. Notre Dame score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Notre Dame visits No. 3 Georgia between the hedges
No. 7 Notre Dame squares off with No. 3 Georgia in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, in the only top-10 matchup of Week 4. The winner will notch a key win in the race for the College Football Playoff, and the loser will leave little margin for error between now and Selection Sunday in December.
Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and a ferocious defense have quietly led the Bulldogs under the national radar. Saturday night serves as their first step out on the main stage in 2019, and a win could potentially move them into the discussion with Clemson and Alabama. Notre Dame has cruised for most of the season and not yet been truly tested, but the sting from last season's CFP semifinal loss to Clemson can be removed with a big win between the hedges.
Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, on the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
