The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) will try to avoid their second loss of the season when they face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) on the road on Saturday afternoon. Georgia has won four straight games since falling to then-No. 4 Alabama at the end of September, including a 34-20 win over Florida last week. Ole Miss has won two straight games against unranked opponents since losing to Kentucky and then-No. 13 LSU in a three-week stretch. The Rebels likely cannot afford a loss on Saturday if they want to stay alive for a College Football Playoff spot. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. has been ruled out for Ole Miss.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Georgia is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is 55.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Georgia vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Georgia over/under: 55.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -139, Ole Miss +116

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has only faced one ranked opponent this season, which resulted in an overtime loss at LSU last month. The Rebels close the season with games against Florida and Mississippi State, so this is their opportunity to make a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They are coming off a pair of comfortable wins over Oklahoma and Arkansas, cruising to a 63-31 win over the Razorbacks las week.

Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 25 of 31 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns, as senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins had eight receptions for 254 yards and five scores. The Rebels are peaking at the right time, and they will be playing in front of a rowdy crowd on Saturday. They have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, while Georgia has only covered once in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia still has a game looming against No. 7 Tennessee next week, so this is a virtual must-win game for the Bulldogs as they try to avoid a second loss. They have won four straight games since their loss to Alabama, with all of those victories coming by double digits. Their most impressive performance of the season came at then-No. 1 Texas three weeks ago, as junior running back Trevor Etienne had 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Etienne has been a reliable presence in Georgia's backfield this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Bulldogs also have a veteran quarterback, an elite head coach and a strong defense, giving them the tools needed to win a big road game. They have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. See which team to pick here.

