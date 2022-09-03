One of the top matchups of the Week 1 college football schedule features the No. 11 Oregon Ducks traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are coming off successful seasons. The Bulldogs produced a 14-1 record en route to the national title. Oregon went 10-4 and played in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma. The Ducks brought in some SEC flavor over the offseason, hiring former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be their new head coach. Auburn transfer Bo Nix is expected to start at quarterback for Oregon.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites in its latest Georgia vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Oregon vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Georgia vs. Oregon spread: Bulldogs -16.5

Georgia vs. Oregon over/under: 54 points

Georgia vs. Oregon money line: Bulldogs -800, Ducks +550

ORE: Ducks are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games overall

UGA: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Why Georgia can cover

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett is back to lead this Georgia offense. Bennett is an accurate and calm presence under center. He scans the field well and doesn't force the ball much. The Georgia native threw 2,862 yards with 29 passing touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He threw three-plus touchdowns in five games during the 2021 season.

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was the go-to option through the air for this offense. Bowers is a matchup nightmare due to his speed and sure hands. The California native knows how to create separation and give the quarterback a nice throwing window. Bowers is also a willing and strong blocker. He led the team in catches (56), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (13). He reeled in at least one score in five straight games to wrap up the 2021 season.

Why Oregon can cover

This is the first game of the Dan Lanning era for Oregon. The 36-year-old was previously the defensive coordinator for Georgia, so this game is personal. The Ducks should be prepared for what the Bulldogs throw at them. The Ducks' offense was successful last year, ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in total yards (423.6), fourth in rushing yards (202.4) and third in points per game (31.4).

This unit will look different this season though. Nix is a good athlete who has a strong arm and athleticism to make plays with his legs. The Alabama native owns good field vision and doesn't force the ball into harm's way. In 2021, he completed 61% of his passes for 2,294 with 11 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions.

