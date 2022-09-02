A high-profile Week 1 college football matchup is set to take place when the No. 11 Oregon Ducks and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs were a dominant force en route to a 14-1 record and the 2021 national title. On the other side, Oregon went 10-4 during the 2021 campaign and will be breaking in a new head coach in former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 17-point favorites in its latest Oregon vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Oregon vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Georgia vs. Oregon:

Georgia vs. Oregon spread: Bulldogs -17

Georgia vs. Oregon over/under: 54 points

Georgia vs. Oregon money line: Bulldogs -900, Ducks +600

ORE: Ducks are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games overall

UGA: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs head into this contest hoping to repeat their magical 2021 campaign. Georgia was completely dominant defensively on their way to last year's title. The Bulldogs were ranked second in the nation in total yards (243.7), sixth in passing yards (165.1), second in rushing yards (78.7) and first points per game (10.4). This unit lost nine starters but still owns the talent to have a stout defense.

Senior linebacker Nolan Smith is returning to the field after a productive season. Smith is an athletic force who can run from sideline to sideline. The Georgia native has the instincts to blow up the play behind the line while covering running backs and tight ends in the passing game. In 2021, Smith logged 55 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Why Oregon can cover

This is the first game of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene. The 36-year-old was previously the defensive coordinator for Georgia, so this game is personal. The Ducks should be prepared for what the Bulldogs throw at them. The Ducks' offense was successful last year, ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in total yards (423.6), fourth in rushing yards (202.4), and third in points per game (31.4).

This unit will look different this season though. Senior quarterback Bo Nix transferred over from Auburn. Nix is a good athlete who has a strong arm and athleticism to make plays with his legs. The Alabama native owns good field vision and doesn't force the ball into harm's way. In 2021, he completed 61% of his passes for 2,294 with 11 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions.

