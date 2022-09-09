Who's Playing

Samford @ No. 3 Georgia

Current Records: Samford 1-0; Georgia 1-0

Last Season Records: Georgia 14-1; Samford 4-7

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Samford will be seeking to avenge the 42-14 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 16 of 2017.

Samford had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls last week.

A well-balanced attack led UGA over the Oregon Ducks every single quarter on their way to victory last week. UGA put a hurting on Oregon to the tune of 49-3. With UGA ahead 28-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 368 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.