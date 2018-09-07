Georgia vs. South Carolina odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from expert who's 7-0 on Gamecocks games

Georgia has aspirations of another SEC title and College Football Playoff berth, but first thing's first: The Bulldogs travel to Columbia to face South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 10-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53. Each team cruised through its season opener, but now the games take on more significance. And this one really counts in terms of SEC East title hopes. Before you make any Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh, co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections, and advanced statistical analysis. He is a consistent winner for SportsLine in every sport and now he has turned his attention to college football.

Oh has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Gamecocks -- he's 7-0 picking their games the past two years.

Oh knows third-ranked Georgia made short work of Austin Peay in its season opener, cruising 45-0 and out-gaining the Governors 508-152 yards.

Jake Fromm, who last year took over early in the season as a freshman and guided the Bulldogs to a national championship game berth, went 12-of-16 for 157 yards and two TDs.

The Bulldogs lost RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who combined for nearly 3,000 yards and 31 TDs last year. But they have back sophomore D'Andre Swift, a projected Heisman contender, and should get more production from Elijah Holyfield as well. The defense is loaded with prospects but only five returners and just two of the top-five tacklers from a year ago.

This Saturday will be considerably tougher. The Bulldogs pulled away for a 24-10 victory last season in Athens. They've beaten the Gamecocks by 14 each of the last two seasons.

But just because Georgia has had success in this series doesn't mean the Bulldogs will be able to cover this spread against an improving South Carolina team.

Like Georgia, South Carolina didn't face much resistance in its opener, rolling Coastal Carolina 49-15. QB Jake Bentley, back for his junior year after tossing for 2,794 yards and 18 TDs last season, finished 22-of-29 for 240 yards and four TDs.

Third-year Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the team wants to be faster and more aggressive on offense. This is a good year to test it with eight starters back on that side of the ball.

South Carolina's defense took a major step forward last year, going from allowing 26.5 ppg to 20.7, the fourth consecutive year their points-per-game average has gone down. It was a big reason why the Gamecocks went from 3-9 just two years ago to 9-4 in 2017.

