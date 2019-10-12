Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from computer on 68-42 run

The Bulldogs will try to keep rolling against an SEC East rival and stay on track for a shot at a national title when No. 3 Georgia hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Georgia has won four in a row against the Gamecocks, including a 41-17 blowout last season, and is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Tennessee with a 43-14 victory last week behind a locked-in Jake Fromm, an explosive running game and an overpowering defense. South Carolina has battled through a rough season that features the nation's toughest schedule and comes off a bye week. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is at noon ET. The Bulldogs are 21.5-point favorites, and the over-under is 53 in the latest Georgia vs. South Carolina odds. Before you consider any of your Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that Fromm is third in the nation with a 77.5 completion percentage on his way to 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns, and he hasn't thrown an interception. He has a bevy of receivers to choose from, with Lawrence Cager (15 catches, 197 yards), George Pickens (12 for 185, 2 TDs) and Demetris Robertson (12 for 153, 2 TDs) the top options. D'Andre Swift (460 yards) leads the team in rushing, but the Bulldogs have several capable backs, with Brian Herrien adding 251 yards, Zamir White chipping 198.

The defense has been stout, ranking 12th in the nation overall (279 yards per game) and fifth against the run (59.6). Safety J.R. Reed provides leadership and big plays, with 22 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and a deep defensive front has been clogging running lanes and has produced 15 sacks. The special teams also can make a difference, with Tyler Simmons fourth in the nation with a 26.4-yard punt return average and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship making all of his kicks (25 extra points and all 11 field goal tries).

But just because Georgia has talent and depth on both sides of the ball doesn't mean the Bulldogs will cover the Georgia vs. South Carolina spread.

South Carolina is off to a rocky start and it only gets tougher from here, with games remaining against Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson. But the Gamecocks are optimistic they have found the future in freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who has passed for 912 yards and five touchdowns. He gets support from a running game that averages 203.8 yards per game. Rico Dowdle (370 yards) and Tavien Feaster (290) are a talented duo.

A Gamecocks defense that allows 24.4 points and 391 yards per game can make plays, posting 12 sacks and five interceptions. The Gamecocks have upset a higher-ranked Georgia team three times since 2010, including a 38-35 win over the No. 6 Bulldogs in 2014.

