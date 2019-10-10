Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 68-42 run

They're both in the SEC East, but that's about all these teams have in common when the South Carolina Gamecocks head to Athens to face the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Georgia has legitimate national title hopes and been strong on both sides of the ball, while South Carolina is 2-3 and just getting to the meat of the nation's toughest schedule. The Bulldogs showed off their balance while overwhelming Tennessee 43-14 last week, while the Gamecocks had a week to reset after a much-needed victory against Kentucky. Kickoff is at noon ET at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is a 24-point favorite, and the over-under is 52.5 in the current Georgia vs. South Carolina odds. Before you make any South Carolina vs. Georgia picks, you should see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Bulldogs' offense is clicking, with quarterback Jake Fromm under center and D'Andre Swift leading a deep backfield. Fromm is completing 77.5 percent of his passes and has 1,076 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Swift has run for 460 yards and four touchdowns, keying a rushing attack that averages 250 yards per game.

As strong as the offense has been, the defense might be better, allowing just 279 yards (59.6 against the run) and 10.8 points per game. Georgia is fifth in the nation in run defense and has produced 15 sacks. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.5 sacks, while four other players have at least 1.5.

But just because Georgia has talent and depth on both sides of the ball doesn't mean the Bulldogs will cover the Georgia vs. South Carolina spread.

South Carolina is off to a rocky start and it only gets tougher from here, with games remaining against Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson. But the Gamecocks are optimistic they have found the future in true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who has passed for 912 yards and five touchdowns. He gets support from a running game that averages 203.8 yards per game. Rico Dowdle (370 yards) and Tavien Feaster (290) are a talented tandem, and Kevin Harris can be a game-breaker, with 147 yards on just six carries, including a 75-yard touchdown.

A Gamecocks defense that allows 24.4 points and 391 yards per game can make plays, posting 12 sacks and five interceptions. The Gamecocks have upset a higher-ranked Georgia team three times since 2010, including a 38-35 win over the No. 6 Bulldogs in 2014.

