The South Carolina Gamecocks host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Williams-Brice Stadium showcases the matchup between SEC East foes in Columbia. It is the SEC opener for Georgia, with South Carolina losing its conference opener a week ago to Arkansas. The Bulldogs are 2-0 with two blowout victories this season, and Georgia won the 2021 meeting against South Carolina by a 40-13 margin in Athens.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Columbia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 24.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55 in the latest Georgia vs. South Carolina odds.



Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for South Carolina vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread: Georgia -24.5

Georgia vs. South Carolina over/under: 55 points

Georgia vs. South Carolina money line: Georgia -4500, South Carolina +1550

UGA: The Bulldogs are 11-6 against the spread in the last 17 games

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-7-1 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia's defense is dominating the competition early in the season, allowing only three total points and 220.5 total yards per game. The Bulldogs are holding opponents to an FBS-best 9.2 points per game since the beginning of the 2021 season, and Georgia's offense is also showing signs of excellence. Georgia has scored on each of the first six drives in both 2022 games, and the Bulldogs are generating 41 points per game. The Bulldogs are No. 1 among SEC teams in total yards (525 per game) and passing yards (395 per game), with 9.9 yards per pass and only one sack allowed.

Returning quarterback Stetson Bennett is completing 75% of his passes with five total touchdowns in two games, and he has a touchdown pass in 12 straight games. Bennett is also on a four-game streak without throwing an interception, and running back Kendall Milton is leading the team with 135 rushing yards and averaging 7.5 yards per carry. South Carolina is allowing 247.5 rushing yards per game, worst among SEC teams to this point in the 2022 season.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina brought in a lot of talent and experience at quarterback in the offseason. Former five-star prospect Spencer Rattler transferred from Oklahoma, where he threw for more than 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns for the Sooners. Rattler has 603 passing yards in two games at South Carolina, averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt this season.

On the outside, South Carolina has a standout in Antwane Wells, who transferred from James Madison, and Wells caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. The Gamecocks are also playing frisky defense against the pass this season. South Carolina is allowing only 136.5 passing yards per game, No. 2 among SEC teams in 2022, and opponents are completing only 50% of their pass attempts against the Gamecocks. South Carolina is also holding the opposition to 5.5 yards per attempt through three games.

