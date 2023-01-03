TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable for the College Football Playoff National Championship game vs. Georgia, coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal win vs. Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return.

"I think he's feeling pretty good," Dykes said. "We got a pretty good (evaluation) on him the night before last when we got back from Phoenix. He was pretty sore. Woke up yesterday, felt a little bit better. I just saw him a little bit ago. He's feeling better today. So I would say he's probably questionable, would be the way I would present it. We'll see how he progresses through the week, see how he feels, and we'll try to make a determination as we get closer to game time whether we think he's going to be ready to play or not."

Miller, a 6-foot, 220-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas, had eight carries for 57 yards in the 51-45 win prior to his injury.

He has been one of the most important players on the Horned Frogs roster during their magical run to the CFP title game. He has 1,399 yards rushing, 17 rushing touchdowns and seven 100-yard games this season.

Who will TCU turn to if Miller can't go or is limited?

Emari Demercado will likely lead a running back by committee.

Demercado stepped in for Miller in the Fiesta Bowl, and had 17 carries, 150 yards rushing and one touchdown. However, he didn't start to cook until Miller went out. He had 14 carries for 125 yards in the second half, one of which was a 69-yarder in the third quarter. Take that away, and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. That's certainly solid, but his second half success was against a Wolverines defense that not only was in scramble mode, but likely didn't prepare for the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder becoming the feature back. Those 17 carries were a season high for Demercado, who only had double-digit carries twice in the regular season.

He won't be the only option for Dykes, though.

Emani Bailey had 29 carries, 241 yards rushing and two touchdowns this season, and will likely have to step up into the primary backup role. Don't let his stats fool you, though. Bailey had 642 yards and eight touchdowns with Louisiana in 2021, including 117 yards and a score against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

One thing is certain -- Dykes will continue to rely on Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan to make an impact on the ground. The threat of Duggan breaking loose will make everybody's job easier if Miller can't go.