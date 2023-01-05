The TCU Horned Frogs will try to win their first national championship in more than eight decades when they take on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. TCU has won only one national championship in the poll era, in 1938. Since then the Horned Frogs have finished in the top five of the AP poll just twice: 2010 (No. 2) and '14 (No. 3). To win national title No. 2, TCU (13-1) will have to knock off an undefeated Georgia team that is looking for its second straight national championship. The Bulldogs (14-0) are on a 16-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 62.5.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. Since the start of the 2018 college football season, he is 241-210-7 on all college football picks, returning a profit of $816.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bulldogs. He is 12-3 on his last 15 against-the-spread picks involving Georgia. Anybody following him is way up.

Georgia vs. TCU spread: Bulldogs -12.5

Georgia vs. TCU over/under: 62.5 points

Georgia vs. TCU money line: Bulldogs -450, Horned Frogs +350

UGA: The Bulldogs rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game).

TCU: The Horned Frogs are fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (41.1 points per game).

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has a winner at quarterback in Stetson Bennett. A former walk-on and junior college transfer whose story has been well documented, the 5-foot-11 Bennett is 28-3 as a starter for the Bulldogs. This season, Bennett ranks ninth in the country in passing yards (3,823) and 10th in completion percentage (68.1%). For his efforts this season, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and finished fourth in the voting.

In addition, Georgia faces a TCU team that may be without its top running back, Kendre Miller. A 6-foot junior, Miller ranks eighth in the country in rushing touchdowns (17) and 15th in rushing yards (1,399) this season. But he was knocked out of the Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan with a right knee injury, and coach Sonny Dykes said Miller is questionable to play in the title game earlier this week. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has one of the top defensive back in the country in Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. A nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Hodges-Tomlinson has 45 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a forced fumble this season. For his efforts this year he earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

In addition, the Horned Frogs have a plus matchup with punt returner Derius Davis facing Georgia's punt coverage team. Davis is tied for the lead in the country with two punt return touchdowns this season. He also ranks fourth in the nation in yards per return (14.9). On Monday he faces a Bulldogs special teams unit that ranks 129th in the country in yards allowed per punt return (18.3); only Georgia Tech and Boise State allow more. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Nagel is leaning Over the total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread.

