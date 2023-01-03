The national champion for the 2022 college football season will be crowned when the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs collide in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The top-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) are looking to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama did the trick in 2011-12. They are coming off a thrilling 42-41 over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) seek the program's first national championship since 1938. They are riding high after knocking off Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks or CFP championship game predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. Since the start of the 2018 college football season, he is 241-210-7 on all college football picks, returning a profit of $816.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bulldogs. He is 12-3 on his last 15 against-the-spread picks involving Georgia.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on the CFP championship game and Georgia vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines for TCU vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. TCU spread: Bulldogs -12.5

Georgia vs. TCU over/under: 62.5 points

Georgia vs. TCU money line: Bulldogs -480, Horned Frogs +360

UGA: The Bulldogs rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game).

TCU: The Horned Frogs are fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (41.1 points per game).

Georgia vs. TCU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has one of the best defenses in the country. Led by first-team all-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs lead the SEC and rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game). They also are tops in the conference and are 11th in the FBS in total defense (304.6 yards per game).

In addition, Georgia's running game has a plus matchup going up against TCU's run defense. The Bulldogs average 201.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC. They face a Horned Frogs defense that has given up 195.5 yards per game on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns over the last four games. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Max Duggan. A senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Duggan leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th in the nation in passing efficiency (162.3). He also has 27 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks eighth in program history.

In addition, linebacker Dee Winters is a tackling machine for the Horned Frogs. A 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior, Winters leads the team in tackles for loss (14.5) and quarterback hits (seven) and ranks second in sacks (7.5). He also has 239 career tackles, tops among current Horned Frogs. For his efforts this season he earned all-Big 12 first team honors. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. TCU picks

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Over the total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins the CFP championship game and Georgia vs. TCU? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 12-3 on his last 15 against-the-spread picks involving Georgia.