The TCU Horned Frogs can become the first team since 1965 to win the national championship following a losing season when they square off against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Last season the Horned Frogs went 5-7 and finished ahead of only Kansas in the Big 12. The last team to win the national championship one year after a losing season is the 1965 Michigan State Spartans, who went 4-5 in '64. On Monday TCU (13-1) faces a Georgia team that is looking to win back-to-back national titles.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks or CFP championship game predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. Since the start of the 2018 college football season, he is 241-210-7 on all college football picks, returning a profit of $816.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Bulldogs. He is 12-3 on his last 15 against-the-spread picks involving Georgia. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on the CFP championship game and Georgia vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are several college football betting lines for TCU vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. TCU spread: Bulldogs -12.5

Georgia vs. TCU over/under: 63.5 points

Georgia vs. TCU money line: Bulldogs -450, Horned Frogs +350

UGA: The Bulldogs rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game).

TCU: The Horned Frogs are fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (41.1 points per game).

Georgia vs. TCU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has thrived in big-game situations over the last two years. Since the start of last season, the Bulldogs have won five of six games against teams ranked in the top five, including the last four. Three of those victories came by 15 points or more.

In addition, Georgia has a deep, veteran backfield. Senior Kenny McIntosh and juniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have combined to rush for 2,077 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. On Monday, they'll face a TCU defense that has given up 195.5 yards per game on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns over the last four games. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has one of the best offenses in the country. Led by quarterback Max Duggan and top NFL prospect Quentin Johnston at receiver, the Horned Frogs rank fifth in the nation in scoring offense (41.1 points per game). On Monday they face a struggling Georgia defense that has given up 35.5 points a game over its last two games.

In addition, the Bulldogs offense may be shorthanded on Monday night. Tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain to play because of an ankle injury suffered in the semifinal win over Ohio State. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Washington (6-7, 265) ranks fourth on the team with 426 receiving yards on 27 receptions and gives Georgia a dangerous two-tight-end set, with all-America Brock Bowers. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. TCU picks

Nagel is leaning Over the total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins the CFP championship game and Georgia vs. TCU? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 12-3 on his last 15 against-the-spread picks involving Georgia.