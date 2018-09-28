Georgia vs. Tennessee: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 2 Georgia will host a down-trodden Tennessee team that is fresh off an embarrassing 47-21 home loss to rival Florida in which the Volunteers turned the ball over six times and had a player walk off the field during the game. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs return home after a 43-29 win at Missouri in which the Bulldogs played rather sloppy on both sides, but never were threatened by the home-standing Tigers.

What will happen Saturday afternoon between the hedges? Let's preview the game and make a pick.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Tennessee: Everything that could go wrong did go wrong last week for Tennessee. The six turnovers, stagnant offense, injury to Jarrett Guarantano and linebacker Quart'e Sapp's departure from the sideline resembled the disasters fans endured during the final days of the Butch Jones era. But first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt has another chance to notch his first signature win against the defending SEC champions. Pruitt says Guarantano is fine after leaving last week's game, but whether it's Guarantano or Kelly Chryst taking the snaps, the Volunteers offensive line has to be better for Tennessee to stand a chance. Defensively, the Volunteers weren't nearly as bad against the Gators as the scoreboard shows. They gave up just 387 yards and held Florida to 3-of-11 on third downs. Pruitt's crew has to have a perfect game even to threaten the Bulldogs.

Georgia: The 43-29 win over Missouri was nice for the Bulldogs. But seven penalties, some questionable play-calling and execution on third downs (3-of-12) and a somewhat porous rush defense gives coach Kirby Smart plenty to focus on this week. Despite last week's relative sloppiness, quarterback Jake Fromm is still No. 6 nationally in passing efficiency (199.66) and completion percentage (72.5). As long as Fromm keeps doing what he's doing, Georgia's offense will be tough to stop.

Game prediction, picks

The question isn't whether Georgia will win or lose (of course it will win), rather will they cover the massive 31.5-point spread. To find the answer, we can trace it back to last week. Smart has so much to show his team after stumbling through the Missouri game that he will use this chance -- even against a coach he used to work with -- to get his team right heading into October. Georgia is averaging 44.5 points per game, has gone north of the 40-point mark in every game this year and I'm not sure the Volunteers can sniff double digits in this one. The starters will stay in for longer than expected, the offense will top the 600-yard mark and the Bulldogs cover late. Pick: Georgia (-31.5)

