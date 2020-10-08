Who's Playing

Tennessee @ No. 5 Georgia

Current Records: Tennessee 2-0; Georgia 2-0

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the Georgia Bulldogs since Oct. 1 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Tennessee and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Volunteers' strategy against the Missouri Tigers last week. Tennessee made easy work of Mizzou and carried off a 35-12 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Tennessee. They can attribute much of their success to RB Eric Gray, who rushed for one TD and 105 yards on 16 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs turned the game against the Auburn Tigers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 442 yards to 216. UGA put the hurt on Auburn with a sharp 27-6 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UGA had established a 27-6 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Zamir White, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both Tennessee and UGA have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last five games against Tennessee.