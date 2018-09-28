Georgia vs. Tennessee odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-3 on Bulldogs, Vols games

SEC action is in full bloom Saturday, including second-ranked Georgia hosting Tennessee. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET for this game on CBS. The Bulldogs have mowed down their early competition so far, outscoring their first four opponents 178-53, while the Vols enter play at 2-2 after a crushing 47-21 loss to Florida.

In the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, the Bulldogs opened as 32.5-point favorites and are now laying 30.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, has shrunk from 55 to 53. Before you make any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, you need to hear what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of college football since 2007. Loaded with decades of college football expertise, including playing running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, Hunt is an incredible combined 9-3 in his most recent Tennessee and Georgia picks. Now, Hunt has scrutinized Vols vs. Bulldogs from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's revealing only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that while the Vols lost by three scores last week against Florida, the defense allowed just three total points in the previous two games against UTEP and ETSU.

Only one of the last seven meetings between Georgia and Tennessee would have covered this spread, last year's 41-0 win by Georgia in Athens. Tennessee won the 2016 and 2015 clashes outright by a combined 10 points and turned the ball over six times against the Gators. The Vols are unlikely to be that careless with the ball again.

But just because the Vols have hung with Georgia historically doesn't mean they'll do it again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are loaded with talent and poised to contend again this year. While it's possible that Georgia could suffer an emotional letdown after a big road win at Missouri, coach Kirby Smart should have his team ready to go against a hated rival.

Georgia's offense begins with quarterback Jack Fromm. For the season, he has nine touchdown passes against two interceptions and is completing 72.5 percent of his passes. While not much of a threat to take off with the ball as the pocket is collapsing, he shows tremendous poise in pressure situations and is blessed with strong field awareness.

Georgia has scored over 40 points every game this season and held two teams to under 10 points, including a shutout of Austin Peay in the opener.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the Under, but he has uncovered a crucial X-factor that will determine the spread outcome of this game -- and he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the spread should you back for Tennessee vs. Georgia? And what will be the crucial X-factor in this eagerly anticipated contest? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's riding a spectacular 9-3 streak involving the Volunteers and Bulldogs.