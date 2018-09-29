Georgia vs. Tennessee odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 9-3 on Bulldogs, Vols games

The next step on the Georgia Bulldogs' path to a possible national championship is a home date with the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday for this nationally televised contest on CBS. The Bulldogs are a perfect 4-0 and rolling on both offense and defense. Better yet, they're playing with a ton of confidence and are stacked with plenty of young talent. The Vols enter play 2-2 and are reeling from a blowout loss to Florida. Georgia opened as a 32.5-point favorite and now is laying 30.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is set at 55 in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds. Before you make any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, you need to hear what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of college football since 2007. Loaded with decades of college football expertise, including playing running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, Hunt is an incredible combined 9-3 in his most recent Tennessee and Georgia picks. Now, Hunt has scrutinized Vols vs. Bulldogs from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's revealing only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that while the Vols lost by three scores last week against Florida, the defense allowed just three total points in the previous two games against UTEP and ETSU.

Only one of the last seven meetings between Georgia and Tennessee would have covered this spread, last year's 41-0 win by Georgia in Athens. Tennessee won the 2016 and 2015 clashes outright by a combined 10 points and turned the ball over six times against the Gators. The Vols are unlikely to be that careless with the ball again.

But just because the Vols have hung with Georgia historically doesn't mean they'll do it again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are loaded with talent and poised to contend again this year thanks to an impressive reloading of the backfield. No Sony Michel and no Nick Chubb has been no problem for this Bulldogs offense. The dynamic duo of rushing backs is making their mark in the NFL, but Georgia keeps rolling along thanks to contributions from a stable of backs including Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has built on his impressive freshman campaign as well, tossing nine touchdowns and only two interceptions on the year. He's completing nearly 73 percent of his pass attempts and avoiding dangerous throws into double coverage. While Coach Kirby Smart must keep his squad from looking ahead to a big showdown against LSU in two weeks, the team knows it must take each game just as importantly as that one.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the Under, but he has uncovered a crucial X-factor that will determine the spread outcome of this game -- and he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the spread should you back for Tennessee vs. Georgia? And what will be the crucial X-factor in this eagerly anticipated contest? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's riding a spectacular 9-3 streak involving the Volunteers and Bulldogs.