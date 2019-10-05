Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer on 52-34 roll

The Bulldogs are rolling at 4-0 and dreaming of the College Football Playoff, but they can't get tripped up in Neyland Stadium on Saturday when third-ranked Georgia takes on SEC East foe Tennessee. Georgia is a well-oiled machine on offense, with Jake Fromm sharp this season and a running game that is piling up yards. Both teams were off last week after the Bulldogs put a lot of effort into knocking off Notre Dame 23-17 and the Vols needing to rest up following a 34-3 loss at Florida. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5. Before finalizing any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Georgia's offense has been a picture of precision. Fromm is sixth in the nation in completion percentage at 75.6 and 11th in pass efficiency at 180.5. He has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just once. Fromm has thrown just 82 passes, as the Bulldogs are 12th in the nation in rushing at 253 yards per game behind one of the better offensive lines in college football. They are led by D'Andre Swift's 388 rushing yards (7.9 per carry).

The Bulldogs are 11th in the nation in scoring at 42.8 points per game and sixth in allowing just 10 points a contest. The defense is ninth overall, allowing 262.5 yards per game and just 57.0 on the ground. The defense is built on depth, with linebacker Monty Rice (22 tackles) and safety J.R. Reed (18 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) anchoring the unit. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship hasn't missed a kick this year, going 21-for 21 on extra points and making all eight field-goal tries, including four of at least 40 yards.

But just because the Bulldogs have high hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff doesn't mean they'll cover the Tennessee vs. Georgia spread.

The Volunteers defense is allowing 25.3 points per game, posting six interceptions and allowing just 190 yards per game through the air. Linebacker Henry To'o To'o is the team's top tackler with 25. Brent Cimaglia has been automatic in the kicking game, making all 11 of his extra points and going 9-for-9 on field goals, with a long of 51.

Offensively, the Vols will turn to freshman quarterback Brian Maurer as the starter, though head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Jarrett Guarantano will play as well. Maurer is low on experience, but did lead Tennessee's only scoring drive against Florida two weeks ago. Off to an extremely disappointing 1-3 start, Tennessee needs a spark, and a new face under center might be enough to help the Vols keep this game within the spread. Expect both quarterbacks to look for receiver Jauan Jennings, who leads the team with 19 catches, 298 yards and four scores.

