Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 52-34 roll

The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will put their 4-0 mark on the line when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, with Georgia previously edging Notre Dame 23-17 and Tennessee dropping to 1-3 with a 34-3 loss at Florida. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium, where a full orange-and-white checkerbord could be in effect. The Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites, and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds. Before you make any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, you should see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Georgia's offense has been a model of precision. Quarterback Jake Fromm is sixth in the nation in completion percentage at 75.6 and 11th in pass efficiency at 180.5. He has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just once. Fromm has thrown just 82 passes, as the Bulldogs are 12th in the nation in rushing at 253 yards per game behind what could be the best offensive line in college football. They are led by D'Andre Swift's 388 rushing yards (7.9 per carry).

The Bulldogs are 11th in the nation in scoring at 42.8 points per game and sixth in allowing just 10 points a contest. The defense is ninth overall, allowing 262.5 yards per game and just 57.0 on the ground. The defense is built on depth, with linebacker Monty Rice (22 tackles) and safety J.R. Reed (18 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) anchoring the unit. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship hasn't missed a kick this year, going 21-for 21 on extra points and making all eight field-goal tries, including four of at least 40 yards.

But just because the Bulldogs have high hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff doesn't mean they'll cover the Tennessee vs. Georgia spread.

Tennessee has improved under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, even if the 1-3 mark doesn't reflect it. The Vols' offense is a work in progress under new play-caller and former Bulldogs coordinator Jim Chaney, but quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has 753 yards and seven TDs through the air this season.

Linebackers Henry To'o To'o (25 tackles) and Darrell Taylor (16) back up a depleted defensive line and will be counted on to help stop the run. The Vols excel against the pass, posting six interceptions and allowing only 190 passing yards per game. The Vols also can take solace in the fact that the underdog is 6-1 against the spread in the past seven meetings between these teams.

