The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs face a tough test when they host the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a Saturday SEC on CBS showdown. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is fourth in the nation in total defense (262.5 yards) and has allowed the second-fewest amount of points (10.5) in the country. Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is first in both total offense (553 yards) and scoring (49.4 points) while ranking second in passing yards (353.4). The Bulldogs have posted five straight victories in the all-time series, winning each of those contests by at least 23 points.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 9-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for seven days when you sign up right here.

And before making any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks or college football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Georgia and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Georgia vs. Tennessee:

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Bulldogs -9

Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under: 65 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Bulldogs -305, Volunteers +240

UGA: The Bulldogs are 22-7 against the spread in their last 29 games following an ATS loss

UT: The Volunteers are 8-22 ATS in their last 30 contests following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia vs. Tennessee streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover



The Volunteers are tied for third in the country with 26 rushing touchdowns, but they will have their work cut out for them on Saturday. Georgia leads the nation with only two rushing scores allowed, with one coming in last week's 42-20 victory against Florida. The Bulldogs have kept opponents scoreless in 18 of their 32 quarters this season and have yielded only 35 first-half points.

On the other side of the ball, Georgia is second in the nation in total offense (530.1 yards) and sixth with an average of 41.8 points. The Bulldogs have scored at least 42 in five of their eight games this season, including each of the last three. They have been deadly in the red zone, converting at a nation-best 98% rate with 33 touchdowns and 13 field goals in 47 trips inside the 20-yard line.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers will give Georgia's defense all it can handle as they lead the nation in total yards (553) and rank second in passing yards (353.4). Tennessee is the top-scoring team in the country, averaging 49.4 points, and has scored 30 or more in a school-record 11 consecutive games. The club is coming off a 44-6 rout of then-No. 19 Kentucky in which it outgained the Wildcats 422-205 overall and 245-98 through the air.

Tennessee had three interceptions in the victory while Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and also ran for a score. The senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate has made at least two TD tosses in every game this season, amassing 11 over his last three outings, while throwing just one interception in 2022. Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt reached triple digits in receiving yards for the third straight contest, registering 138 on five catches, while hauling in a pair of scoring passes to increase his nation-leading total to 14 and break the school's single-season record previously held by Marcus Nash (13 in 1997).

How to make Tennessee vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with the two teams projected to combine for 59 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who will win Georgia vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+.