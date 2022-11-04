The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs seek their sixth consecutive victory in the all-time series when they host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a titanic SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) has won each of the last five meetings handily, defeating Tennessee by at least 23 points each time. The Volunteers (8-0, 4-0) have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, when they posted a 34-31 triumph on the road.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 8-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Bulldogs -8

Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under: 67 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Bulldogs -305, Volunteers +240

UGA: The Bulldogs are 22-7 against the spread in their last 29 games following an ATS loss

UT: The Volunteers are 8-22 ATS in their last 30 contests following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover



The Bulldogs possess one of the top defensive units in the nation, ranking fourth in yards allowed (262.6) and second in points allowed (10.2). They also have a superb offense as they are second in the country in total yards (530.1) and tied for sixth in scoring (41.8 points). Georgia is first nationally in rushing touchdowns (28), with five different players running for at least three scores.

Junior Daijun Edwards leads the team with seven rushing TDs and senior Kenny McIntosh has six after both running backs found the end zone twice in the Bulldogs' 42-20 victory over Florida last weekend. Edwards reached triple digits for the first time this season in the triumph, gaining 106 yards on 12 carries to increase his team-high total to 440 yards. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett posted his fourth 300-yard game of the season against the Gators, throwing for 316 while making a pair of touchdown passes for the second straight contest.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers will give Georgia's defense all it can handle as they lead the nation in total yards (553) and rank second in passing yards (353.4). Tennessee is the top-scoring team in the country, averaging 49.4 points, and has scored 30 or more in a school-record 11 consecutive games. The club is coming off a 44-6 rout of then-No. 19 Kentucky in which it outgained the Wildcats 422-205 overall and 245-98 through the air.

Tennessee had three interceptions in the victory while Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and also ran for a score. The senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate has made at least two TD tosses in every game this season, amassing 11 over his last three outings, while throwing just one interception in 2022. Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt reached triple digits in receiving yards for the third straight contest, registering 138 on five catches, while hauling in a pair of scoring passes to increase his nation-leading total to 14 and break the school's single-season record previously held by Marcus Nash (13 in 1997).

