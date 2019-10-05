Georgia vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, preview, kickoff time
The Bulldogs hope to keep things rolling this week on Rocky Top
No. 3 Georgia travels to Rocky Top on Saturday night to face rival Tennessee after a much-needed bye week following the victory vs. Notre Dame. This rivalry used to be one that every college football fan looked forward to, but Tennessee's demise in recent years has rendered it almost an afterthought.
After getting absolutely blasted by Florida, will the Vols be able to compete with the Dawgs, which are an even more complete team at this early juncture in 2019? Will Tennessee be able to catch fire unexpectedly and test Georgia for most of the game -- or at least a half?
Let's break down the matchups and make picks straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Georgia: The best way to describe what Georgia has been this year is that it's been "solid." Quarterback Jake Fromm is playing smart, the rushing attack has been effective using multiple backs led by D'Andre Swift, the receivers have done everything they've been asked to do and the defense has posted 12 sacks in four games. There's a narrative out there that Georgia isn't explosive. Nothing can be further from the truth. The Bulldogs are second in the SEC in yards per play (8.04), one spot behind Alabama (8.30) and one spot ahead of LSU (7.99).
Tennessee: Coach Jeremy Pruitt played coy with his quarterback "battle" this week that involves starter Jarrett Guarantano, and freshmen backups Brian Maurer and J.T. Shrout. It's probably just a motivational tactic for Guarantano, but the fact that it can be used as that shows just how bad this season has gone for the Vols. They rank 12th in the SEC in passing (205 yards per game) and 104th in the nation in passing plays of 10 or more yards (31). It doesn't get much better on defense either. The Vols are next-to-last in the conference in third-down defense after opponents have converted on 44.07 percent of their opportunities.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
If you're looking for Fromm and the Bulldogs receivers to have a big day, this one won't be for you. Why? They won't need to. The Bulldogs know that they can control the line of scrimmage, get into the backfield to disrupt plays and control the tempo of the game from the moment that toe meets leather. Expect Fromm to find receivers George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock often, and lead the Bulldogs to an easy cover Pick: Georgia (-25.5)
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.
-
