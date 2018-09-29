Georgia vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 2 Georgia hosts a reeling Tennessee team on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium in a battle between old-school SEC East rivals. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 43-29 win at Missouri last weekend, while the Volunteers were embarrassed at home 47-21 to rival Florida. Georgia is looking to continue its reign atop the SEC East, while Tennessee is clearly looking for a bounce-back performance after one of the worst home losses in program history.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm has been stellar under center for the Bulldogs this season, completing 72.5 percent of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns thus far on the year. Meanwhile, the Vols will get starting QB Jarrett Guarantano back after he was knocked out of last week's loss to the Gators with a leg injury. Georgia is a 30.5-point favorite over Tennessee heading into today's action in Athens, Georgia.

