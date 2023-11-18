The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to shock the college football world when they host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols are aiming to rebound from a 36-7 blowout loss to Missouri, but own a perfect 6-0 record at home in 2023. The Bulldogs are playing their best football of the season and enter this matchup with an undefeated record that includes five straight blowout victories. Georgia defeated Ole Miss 52-17 in its last outing. This rivalry has been lopsided in recent years, with Georgia winning six straight games, including a 27-13 win in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is set at 59 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 59-23-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far, returning a profit of $3,600 for $100 bettors.

Now, he has set his sights on Georgia vs. Tennessee and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Tennessee vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Georgia -9.5

Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under: 59

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Georgia -373, Tennessee +288



UGA: The Bulldogs are 3-5-1 against the spread in 2023.

TENN: The Volunteers are 6-3 against the spread in 2023.

Georgia vs. Tennessee picks:



Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country for a reason. The Bulldogs are among the top defensive teams in college football, with a starting lineup full of future NFL Draft picks. Georgia enters this matchup ranked first in total defense (289.2 total yards allowed per game), first in passing defense (181.3 passing yards allowed per game), first in points allowed per game (15.6), \\ and second in rushing defense (107.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, the Bulldogs have found their stride in the post-Stetson Bennett era. Quarterback Carson Beck has completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,022 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 99 yards and three scores. His top target has been All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who has 44 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has one of the best home-field advantages in college football, and Neyland Stadium is sure to be rocking with the No. 1 team in the country coming to town. The Vols have been a noticeably better team at home under head coach Josh Heupel, and enter this matchup with a perfect 5-0 record in games played in Knoxville this season.

Tennessee has shown a tendency to go as its running game goes in 2023. The Vols have three solid running backs in Jaylen Wright (848 yards, 3 TDs), Dylan Sampson (435 yards, 7 TDs) and Jabari Small (420 yards, 2 TDs), and a dual-threat quarterback in former Michigan transfer Joe Milton III (2,283 passing yards, 16 TD passes, five interception, 301 rushing yards, five rushing TDs). If the Volunteers can get their running game going early, they should be able to keep this game close.

How to make Tennessee vs. Georgia picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Georgia vs. Tennessee on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 59-23-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.