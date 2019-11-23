Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, prediction, pick

When No. 4 Georgia plays host to Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon between the hedges, the Bulldogs hope to keep things rolling against an Aggies team that can close the season strong after some early stumbles. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East title, but can't afford a slip up if they want to make the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons after a head-scratching loss to South Carolina earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the Aggies have been rolling on this current four-game winning streak and just steamrolled those same Gamecocks last week. Now, Texas A&M will look to improve its bowl positioning with a huge upset on the road in Athens.

What should you expect on Saturday afternoon in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week? Let's break down the matchup and make some picks straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

Texas A&M: Running back Isaiah Spiller has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two games, and ripped off 129 last weekend against a solid Gamecocks defense. Quarterback Kellen Mond added 47 yards on the ground and posted 221 through the air. Simply put, the Aggies have found a nice little offensive identity after struggling in that department during the first month of the season. The defense has given up just 3.96 yards per play and 14 tackles for loss in November and is going up against a Bulldogs offense that is far from dynamic.

Georgia: The Bulldogs defense has just been filthy this season after giving up just 4.25 yards per play and just held Auburn to just 328 yards in a road game that clinched the division last week. The offense, though, hasn't exactly been great. The passing offense is ranked seventh in the SEC at 220.3 yards per game and quarterback Jake Fromm is averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt in conference games. Luckily for coach Kirby Smart, the running back duo of D'Andre Swift and Brian Herrien has kept them in the thick of the CFP race.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Game prediction, picks

It's hard to tell if Georgia's offense is vanilla by necessity or design. Either way, it'll stay vanilla on Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M. The Bulldogs can't afford to take risks against the Aggies that could come back to bite them and knock them out of the CFP race. As a result, they'll rely on their strength -- the defense -- and win a low-scoring affair that will be completely devoid of style points. Pick: Texas A&M (+13.5)

