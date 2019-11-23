Georgia vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 12-2

The fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hope to avoid a letdown after clinching the SEC East title when they host the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in a conference clash at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) secured its third consecutive division crown with a 21-14 triumph at Auburn last week, becoming the first team to win the East at least three straight times since Florida's five-year run from 1992-96. The Bulldogs, who have won four in a row since falling to South Carolina in double overtime, are seeking a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) also enters with a four-game winning streak after cruising past the Gamecocks 30-6 last Saturday. The Bulldogs are 12-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 44 in the latest Georgia vs. Texas A&M odds. Before locking in your Georgia vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. Texas A&M:

Georgia vs. Texas A&M spread: Bulldogs -12

Georgia vs. Texas A&M over-under: 44

Georgia vs. Texas A&M money line: Bulldogs -534, Aggies +397

Georgia: QB Jake Fromm is three TD passes away from second place in school history

Texas A&M: RB Cordarrian Richardson has scored a touchdown in three straight games

Nagel has considered that Georgia possesses a defense that is among the best in the nation. The Bulldogs rank second in scoring defense (10.5 points), third in rush defense (75.5 yards) and sixth in total defense (267.2). Georgia is on pace to break the school record for the fewest points allowed during a 12-game campaign (14.5 in 2003).

The Bulldogs have been especially stingy in the second half of games this year, surrendering only 48 points after intermission while scoring 141. Fromm threw one of his three overall touchdown passes against Auburn after halftime and is three away from overtaking David Greene (72) for second on Georgia's all-time list.

Despite their strong defensive play, the Bulldogs are far from assured of covering the Georgia vs. Texas A&M spread against a team that is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games after giving up fewer than 20 points.

The Aggies rushed for 319 yards last week, their highest total against an SEC team since amassing 353 on Oct. 8, 2016 versus Tennessee. Richardson gained 130 on only six carries to record the first 100-yard performance of his career.

Isaiah Spiller finished with one fewer yard than Richardson, giving Texas A&M two 100-yard rushers for the second time this season. It marked the fourth time he hit the century mark and gave him 796 yards this campaign, placing him sixth on the Aggies' all-time list for freshmen. While its running game was in high gear against the Gamecocks, Texas A&M was stellar against the rush as it allowed only 45 yards on the ground.

