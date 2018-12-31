Georgia vs. Texas odds, line: 2019 Sugar Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2019 Sugar Bowl features the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) and the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (9-4). Both teams lost in their conference title game, but had impressive seasons overall and are looking to punctuate them in this New Year's Day matchup between traditional college football powers. Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is at 8:45 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites, up 1.5 from the opening line, in the latest Georgia vs. Texas odds. The total for the Sugar Bowl 2019 is set at 58. Before locking in any Georgia vs. Texas picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Sugar Bowl predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken Georgia's strong finish to the season into account. After falling 36-16 on the road to LSU in mid-October, the Bulldogs went on an impressive five-game winning streak that included victories over Kentucky and Florida, both of which were ranked in the top 10 when they played them. Those wins helped seal an SEC East crown, and then a 45-21 blowout of rival Georgia Tech was the icing on the cake.

The Bulldogs fell just short in the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Alabama, and while that ultimately cost the Bulldogs a shot at the College Football Playoff, their effort in pushing the Tide to the brink gained them respect around the nation.

But that doesn't meant they'll be able to cover a Sugar Bowl spread that's approaching two touchdowns.

Texas brings an impressive resume into this matchup as well, highlighted by the fact that it was the only team to beat Oklahoma this season. The Sooners got revenge in the Big 12 title game, but that doesn't diminish the steps Texas took in the second year under coach Tom Herman.

The Longhorns bounced back well from a season-opening loss to Maryland to win six straight games. A two-game losing streak to Oklahoma State and West Virginia took Texas out of the College Football Playoff picture, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger and receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey helped the Longhorns bounce back for three straight wins heading into bowl season.

