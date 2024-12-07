The No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are set to battle in the 2024 SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. These two teams met earlier this season with Georgia winning 30-15 in Austin. The Longhorns have reeled off five consecutive wins since that defeat, most recently beating Texas A&M 17-7. The Bulldogs are 7-1 in their last eight games and the winner of Saturday's showdown is expected to clinch a top-two seed and a bye in the College Football Playoff. Georgia lists running back Trevor Etienne as questionable, while Texas star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is also questionable.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites according to the latest Georgia vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Texas vs. Georgia spread: Longhorns -2.5

Texas vs. Georgia over/under: 50.5 points

Texas vs. Georgia money line: Longhorns -146, Bulldogs +122

UGA: Georgia is 3-9 against the spread this season

TEX: Texas is 7-5 against the spread in 2024

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns feature one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Texas averages 34.8 points per game, which ranks 21st in college football. The Longhorns are led offensively by quarterback Quinn Ewers. The junior signal caller has thrown for 2,307 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ewers enters Saturday's matchup having thrown two or more touchdown passes in five of his past six games.

The Longhorns are also extremely dynamic on the defensive side of the ball. Texas is holding its opponents to just 11.67 points per game, the second-best mark in college football. The Longhorns also rank 12th in the country in rushing defense, holding opponents to 103.5 rushing yards per game. Plus, Georgia is just 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 games.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs walked into Austin and dominated the Longhorns on Oct. 19. Georgia held the Longhorns to 259 total yards and just 29 rushing yards in the 30-15 victory. The Bulldogs were able to secure a double-digit win despite quarterback Carson Beck throwing three interceptions. Beck has struggled with interceptions at times this season, but he hasn't thrown a pick in three consecutive games.

Georgia will also have experience on its side. The Bulldogs have played in the SEC title game six times in the past seven years, winning twice. Kirby Smart's squad is also 4-1 in their last five games played in December and 6-2-1 against the spread in their past nine games when playing as the underdog.

