Georgia vs. Texas score, Sugar Bowl 2019: Live game updates, college football highlights
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 5 Dawgs and No. 15 'Horns lock up in New Orleans
No. 5 Georgia didn't make the College Football Playoff, but a berth in the 2019 Sugar Bowl against No. 15 Texas is a decent consolation after a disappointing end to the SEC Championship Game. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm was sensational during the final month of the season, and a Longhorns defense that has been hit-or-miss all season will be sweet music to his ears -- just like the jazz down on Bourbon Street. The multifaceted rushing attack led by D'Andre Swift has improved throughout the course of the season, and the playmakers Fromm has to work with are some of the best in the nation.
UGA's defense will be without star defensive back Deandre Baker, who is sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Texas wide receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson present problems for any defense in the country, and slowing down this duo sans Baker will be an enormous challenge. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has evolved into a difference maker this season, and he is one of three Longhorns with more than 130 carries on the season.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Tuesday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 2019 Sugar Bowl. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WATCH: Texas mascot Bevo charges Uga
Georgia's mascot has elite-level escapability, but you would too if you saw Bevo coming
-
Ohio St. vs. Washington Rose Bowl live
Live updates, highlights and analysis from Urban Meyer's last game leading the Buckeyes
-
Sugar Bowl 2019 odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated the 2019 Sugar Bowl 10,000 times, and the picks...
-
Ref becomes famous for snagging balloon
Who says officials don't protect the sanctity of the game anymore?
-
Kentucky wins 10 for 1st time since 1977
The No. 14 Wildcats jumped out to a big lead over the No. 12 Nittany Lions and hung on for...
-
Riley agrees to new contract at Oklahoma
Riley has become a hot commodity in football at all levels, but the Sooners are keeping him...