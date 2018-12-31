Georgia vs. Texas, Sugar Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

While No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Texas certainly wish they had won their respective conference championship games -- the Bulldogs, specifically, are feeling the sting of letting another one slip away against Alabama -- the Sugar Bowl isn't a bad consolation prize at all. In fact, this New Year's Six bowl is among the more appealing games outside of the College Football Playoff.

There's plenty on the line, too. Texas is playing in its first major bowl game since the 2010 BCS National Championship against Alabama nearly a decade ago. Not coincidentally, that was the last time the Longhorns were relevant nationally. At the end of two seasons, it appears coach Tom Herman is starting to turn a long-awaited corner with this underachieving program. Georgia is already where it wants to be with coach Kirby Smart and a victory here would surely give the Bulldogs their second straight top-five finish.

Here's what to watch for in the Sugar Bowl ...

Viewing information

Event: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Merecedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia: You have to hand it to quarterback Jake Fromm. As a true freshman in 2017, he was thrust into starting duty for the injured Jacob Eason and never looked back. Then, he maintained that starting status over freshman Justin Fields in 2018 when Fields came into the program as the No. 2 overall recruit in that class. Fromm may not throw for 4,000 yards a season, but he's among the SEC's highest-rated passers and has a competitive edge that gives the Bulldogs a proven winner. He's more than a game manager, too, with excellent ball placement and confidence in his decision-making. He's an excellent matchup against Texas' aggressive defensive front.

Texas: Though Texas has won a couple of big games this season, a win over the Bulldogs would mark the program's first victory over a top-five opponent since 2010 when, during a 5-7 season of all years, the Horns beat No. 5 Nebraska 20-13. Texas has come close since, nearly knocking off No. 4 USC a season ago, but this would be the type of signature win that would inevitably launch the Texas hype train going into 2019. Can the ground game with quarterback Sam Ehlinger cause enough problems against Georgia's defensive front to open up the passing attack to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson down the field?

Game prediction, picks

As it has been in the past, Herman is almost a sure thing as an underdog, covering the spread 12 times out of 15 dating back to his days as the coach of Houston. Texas tends to play things close, as well, and with two run-heavy offenses, this one should have all the makings of a physical, smashmouth game sure to impress the more old-school football lovers. Pick: Texas +11.5

Who wins Georgia vs. Texas? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over at the 2019 Sugar Bowl, all from the acclaimed expert who's on a 9-1 run on spread picks involving Texas.