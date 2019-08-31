Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, best predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

Vanderbilt won three of its final four games to reach a bowl game last season, and the Commodores look to build off that strong finish in a brutally tough season-opener. Vanderbilt hosts No. 3 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Commodores boast legitimate hope thanks in large part to explosive running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a darkhorse Heisman candidate. He ripped off three runs of 66 yards or longer in Vandy's 45-38 Texas Bowl loss to Baylor and finished the season averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry. Still, sportsbooks list the loaded Bulldogs as 22-point road favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, up two from where the spread opened, with the over-under for total points sitting at 57.5. Before you make any Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks or college football predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model is well aware Georgia rolled to a 45-14 win on its last visit to Nashville, and that the Bulldogs have won 21 of the past 24 meetings. There's no chance Georgia will take this game lightly since Vandy is an SEC foe and the Bulldogs are smarting from their dismal finish to last season. After going 11-1 during the regular season, Georgia lost a heartbreaking SEC Championship Game to Alabama before stumbling against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia put up 37.9 points per game last year and returns star quarterback Jake Fromm and dynamic running back D'Andre Swift, but the Bulldogs' defense is just as stout. Senior nose guard Julian Rochester anchors a front four that should disrupt Vanderbilt's offensive line all night.

But just because the Bulldogs have cruised in this matchup two straight years doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread on Saturday.

The Commodores were a bowl team last year and they've upset Georgia twice in recent years: 17-16 in 2016 and 31-27 in 2013. While coach Derek Mason hasn't announced whether Deuce Wallace or graduate transfer Riley Neal will start at quarterback, the offense returns elite pieces in tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Kalija Lipscomb and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The SEC's leading returning rusher, Vaughn ran for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry. He erupted for 243 yards in Vandy's Texas Bowl loss to Baylor.

Vanderbilt, getting more than three touchdowns at home Saturday, has covered five straight conference games.

