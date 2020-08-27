Watch Now: Biggest Winner With No Big Ten and Pac-12 In The Mix ( 0:40 )

Georgia's talented wide receiver unit took a hit this week as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming, modified college football season. The university announced on Thursday that sophomore Dominick Blaylock has sustained a torn ACL and will miss the 2020 season.

"Dominick Blaylock suffered an injury to his left knee Wednesday during a non-contact drill," Georgia said, via The Athletic. "Surgery will be required and he will miss the 2020 season. A full recovery is expected."

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the injury occurred in Blaylock's left knee, which marks the second time he's injured that ligament in the past year. Blaylock originally sustained an ACL injury in his left knee during the Bulldogs' SEC Championship Game appearance against LSU last season. He had a successful offseason recovering from his injury despite the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating spring drills and was cleared to run routes in preseason camp.

Blaylock was part of a productive freshmen duo in Georgia's wide receiver corps a year ago along with George Pickens. Blaylock finished the year with 18 catches for 310 yards while appearing in 12 games. His five touchdowns were second on the team behind Pickens.

Heading into 2020, Blaylock was considered to be one of the key members in Georgia's pass-catching unit -- which could take on an even bigger role with the new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.