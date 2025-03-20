Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested Thursday morning on charges of reckless driving and speeding, according to a posting in the Athens-Clarke County Police Department online database. He was released from jail at 2:55 a.m. ET on a $26 bond and has been suspended from team activities, per a Georgia statement.
Tuggle, a rising sophomore, appeared in eight games last season and caught three passes for 34 yards -- 25 of which came in a win against rival Tennessee. A former four-star prospect out of Nappanee, Indiana, Tuggle is the latest in a long string of personnel and players associated with the Georgia football program to be arrested on driving-related charges.
In fact, there have been over 20 separate traffic-related incidents involving someone associated with the Georgia football program since Jan. 2023. There were five such occurrences last year.
That list includes former running back and likely 2025 NFL Draft pick Trevor Etienne Jr., who was detained in May 2024 on charges of DUI and reckless driving. Though Etienne had the DUI-related charges dismissed as part of a July plea agreement, he was still suspended for Georgia's 2024 season-opening win against Clemson.
Georgia's driving-related incidents since Jan. 2023
- Jan. 2023: Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a single-car crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles.
- Feb. 2023: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Jan. 10, one day after Georgia's win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
- Feb. 2023: Offensive lineman Aliou Bah was stopped for driving 65 miles per hour in a 45-MPH zone and received 12 months' probation.
- Feb. 2023: Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissettee was stopped for driving 81 MPH in a 45-MPH zone.
- Feb. 2023: Edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. was stopped for driving 93 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- March 2023: Former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the Jan. 2023 incident that resulted in the death of LeCroy and Willock. Carter was later released on bond and allowed to return to the NFL Combine.
- March 2023: Defensive lineman Christen Miller was stopped for driving 95 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was stopped for driving 91 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession, as well as driving on a restricted license.
- May 2023: Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges.
- May 2023: Rosemy-Jacksaint was jailed for reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
- July 2023: Edge Rusher Samuel M'Pemba was issued a citation for driving 88 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- July 2023: Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was stopped for speeding and subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for a separate parking violation.
- July 2023: Georgia player connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- March 2024: Etienne was arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving.
- May 2024: Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way roadway.
- July 2024: Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested for for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on a road.
- July 2024: Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.
- Sept. 2024: Georgie cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on charges of reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, no proof of insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle without a valid license plate.
- March 2025: Tuggle was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding.