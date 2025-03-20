Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested Thursday morning on charges of reckless driving and speeding, according to a posting in the Athens-Clarke County Police Department online database. He was released from jail at 2:55 a.m. ET on a $26 bond and has been suspended from team activities, per a Georgia statement.

Tuggle, a rising sophomore, appeared in eight games last season and caught three passes for 34 yards -- 25 of which came in a win against rival Tennessee. A former four-star prospect out of Nappanee, Indiana, Tuggle is the latest in a long string of personnel and players associated with the Georgia football program to be arrested on driving-related charges.

In fact, there have been over 20 separate traffic-related incidents involving someone associated with the Georgia football program since Jan. 2023. There were five such occurrences last year.

That list includes former running back and likely 2025 NFL Draft pick Trevor Etienne Jr., who was detained in May 2024 on charges of DUI and reckless driving. Though Etienne had the DUI-related charges dismissed as part of a July plea agreement, he was still suspended for Georgia's 2024 season-opening win against Clemson.

Georgia's driving-related incidents since Jan. 2023