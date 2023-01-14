Following Georgia's 65-7 blowout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, audio from one of Kirby Smart's fiery pregame speeches was leaked. Now, Smart has added more context to the clip.

Smart joined TNT's Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley on "The Steam Room" podcast and was asked about the audio. Smart said the leaked clip was not the speech he gave to the Georgia players prior to the national title game. He also suggested that it might not even be some of his best work.

"I want to clear the record," Smart said. "That was not before the TCU game. That was leaked from a previous game. Somebody asked me what game. I said, 'I don't even remember because they all sound like that.' The players were all laughing when it came out. A couple of my guys texted me and said, 'Coach, that ain't even the best one.'"

In the clip, Smart can be heard using passionate and colorful language to pump up the Bulldogs before kickoff. Whichever game the speech was from, it most likely worked.

Georgia has now won back-to-back national championships and hasn't lost a game since it fell to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. With the way things have been going for the Bulldogs, there is no reason for Smart to change his pregame approach.