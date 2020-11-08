No. 5 Georgia fell to No. 8 Florida 44-28 on Saturday in a fashion that was at least somewhat similar to how the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in October. The Gators have offensive talent for days and were capable of putting up 474 yards through the air. The Bulldogs tried two different quarterbacks -- Stetson Bennett IV and D'Wan Mathis -- without much success.

Despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead early, Bennett suffered a separated right shoulder on a touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ... who unfortunately suffered a brutal leg/ankle injury on the same play. Bennett, clearly hampered by the injury, was ushered into the locker room. Though he returned to the game later, he wasn't himself and was eventually benched for Mathis. Bennett finished the game 5 of 16 for 78 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Mathis didn't fare any better. Though he led one touchdown drive, he amassed just 34 yards through the air and a couple of picks. The redshirt freshman, who started the season against Arkansas, didn't look any more prepared to take the reins of the offense.

By now, it's easy to see how Georgia can and cannot win. It can win by running the ball, playing good defense and keeping the score manageable. It cannot win when the opposing team can score 40-plus points. The Bulldogs aren't built to come from behind, even when Bennett is healthy and all weapons, like receiver George Pickens, are available.

The glaring question, as it has been for some weeks, is whether USC transfer JT Daniels could step in. He was in uniform on Saturday and participating in warm-ups, yet he was nowhere to be found following kickoff. Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury last season while manning the Trojans offense, and it took longer to clear him than most thought it might. Still, he's available, though he's not playing. One would think that if he was ready, coach Kirby Smart would unleash him. Without official word, though, it would be wrong to speculate about why that hasn't happened yet.

In any case, Georgia isn't built to win shootouts, which is exactly how the SEC's two or three best teams are capable of winning. In Smart's defense, he did everything he could to overhaul the offense in the offseason. He brought in offensive coordinator Todd Monken and two transfer quarterbacks that could raise the ceiling. But Jamie Newman opted out and Daniels hasn't played, so the Bulldogs are hamstrung.

Until that situation changes, the lesson is that it probably doesn't matter how elite the rest of your team is if you don't have a game-changer at quarterback.