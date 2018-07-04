Georgia's projected starting QB Jake Fromm suffers broken hand in freak accident

Georgia's quarterback battle might have gotten a bit more interesting.

News broke on Wednesday that incumbent starter Jake Fromm broke his non-throwing hand in what's being described as a "freak" accident on a boat. Fromm and his friends were on a boat Monday when the rope toeing his friend behind the boat came down on Fromm's hand, causing a fracture in his left hand.

Now, the good news is that the injury isn't expected to keep Fromm out of any on-field work this summer, as he'll wear a splint on the left hand and be entirely healthy for the start of the season. What the injury will affect is his work in the weight room. Fromm also made news this summer when he made an unexpected trip to the emergency room to have a fish hook removed from his leg.

Usually, this wouldn't be considered a problem. After all, Fromm just helped lead Georgia to an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff title game. The problem for Fromm is that Georgia has an incoming five-star freshman at QB in Justin Fields. Now, the odds are that Fromm will hold on to the starting job, and this injury will be a bump in the road. Of course, at this time last year, nobody was expecting Fromm to wrestle the job away from Jacob Eason, but after Eason suffered an injury, Fromm stepped into the starting role and never looked back.