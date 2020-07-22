Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

As it stands currently, New Mexico and New Mexico State are scheduled to play whatever college football they can in the fall. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking them to reconsider.

In a letter obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, Grisham asked both universities to suspend all fall sports amid the spiking cases of COVID-19, noting it was "critical that you postpone collegiate athletics in this moment of escalating danger." Grisham added that fall sports could be restarted later in the fall or in the early part of 2021.

"I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times," Grisham wrote. "Fighting COVID-19 is a team sport. I am asking each of you to join me and take it upon yourselves to do everything you can to fight COVID-19. Together we can protect all New Mexicans, and if we are successful, we can resume contact sports and re-engage in the camaraderie and joy they bring all of us in a safe manner as soon as we can."

New Mexico State is an FBS independent team that has already seen two games canceled due to scheduling changes made by the Pac-12 and the SWAC. The Aggies are scheduled to play Florida on Nov. 21 in what stands as the most high-profile remaining contest on their schedule. New Mexico, which competes in the Mountain West, has already seen its Sept. 12 game at USC canceled. In addition to their conference slate, the Lobos are scheduled to play Idaho State, Mississippi State and New Mexico State as nonconference opponents.