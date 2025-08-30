Arch Manning did not ask for the hype or expectations that have been built around his name and debut as Texas' unquestioned starter at quarterback, but he must live with them. On Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, against the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, he failed to live up to them.

Manning finished the game with 17 completions on 30 attempts, throwing for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He used his legs to rush for 38 yards, and in the end, he, along with the rest of the Texas offense, simply couldn't do enough.

Honestly? That should not have come as a surprise. Strip the name Manning away, and Arch is another inexperienced quarterback making his first road start in the first game of the season against what will be one of the best defenses in the country. The only surprising outcome would have been Manning tearing the Buckeyes apart en route to 300+ yards, three touchdowns and an emphatic win.

That was the dream outcome. We got reality.

Matt Patricia exploits Manning's inexperience

Manning looked every bit the inexperienced player he is. His accuracy was off on throws, and after some early misses, he tried to fix things by throwing harder. The results were the same. Throws at his target's feet or behind them. Manning looked bewildered at times, but he wasn't alone.

There was a lot of attention paid to former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for Penn State in the offseason, and not as much given to his replacement. Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick and won Super Bowls there. Belichick, one of the greatest minds in football history, considers Patricia to be a brilliant defensive mind.

On Saturday, he showed he's certainly smarter than the 21-year-old Manning.

He's also smarter than I am, because as I watched Ohio State's defense before the snap during the game, I had no idea what they were running. Patricia's Buckeyes defense did a brilliant job of disguising everything before the snap, before shifting into different coverages, and bringing pressure from different spots. It was more than enough to overwhelm Manning and the inexperienced offensive line he was playing behind.

It also felt like enough to overwhelm Steve Sarkisian and Texas's offensive staff, too. They responded by keeping things as simple as possible, which only made life easier for the Ohio State defense, which wrapped up Texas receivers as if they knew what routes they were running.

The result was Manning staring down his target for too long and missing other open targets on far too many snaps. There were also forced throws into double coverage and one pass that was thrown too late -- and too short -- that ended up being intercepted.

There was also one beautiful touchdown throw in the fourth quarter that finally gave the world a glimpse of what Manning was capable of. There were also instances of Manning using his athleticism to keep plays alive.

For all the pressure Ohio State got, Manning was sacked just once. It's clear at this point in his career that Manning is more comfortable utilizing his legs in the run game than he is standing in the pocket making his progressions. It's to be expected. It's also something he'll have to figure out.

What's ahead for Manning's development?

Texas' next three games will be a lot easier, and Manning will finish with better numbers and more highlights. But road contests against Florida and Georgia await. As do games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Ohio State may end up being the best defense Texas faces all year, but it certainly won't be the only good one. If the Longhorns want to get where they hope to go, Arch and the entire offense will have to be a lot better than they were Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Final grade: D