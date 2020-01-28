Grand Valley State offensive coordinator suspended after Adolf Hitler remarks to student newspaper
The newly-hired offensive coordinator is now under heavy scrutiny as a result of the quote
Just seven days after announcing his hire, Grand Valley State University suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger on Monday after remarks made to the university's student newspaper about Adolf Hitler. Berger's remarks were given in a Q&A published by The Lanthorn on Jan. 23. Berger was asked which three historical figures he would most like to dine with, with the former German dictator during the World War II era earning a spot on the list.
"This is probably not going to get a good review, but I'm going to say Adolf Hitler," Berger said. "It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can't deny he wasn't a great leader."
The school is currently investigating the matter amid the decision to issue a suspension.
"The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University," The school said in a statement. "Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation."
Grand Valley State is located in Allendale, Michigan, which is near Grand Rapids. The school is a perennial power in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on the NCAA Division II level. Berger came to GVSU from Texas State, where he spent the 2019 season as tight ends coach.
Berger graduated from Drury University in 2012 with a degree in history, and spent time on staffs at Missouri and Oklahoma State before heading to Texas State. Berger also holds a master's degree in educational psychology from Missouri.
