Grandson of Arkansas alum, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to start at QB for Razorbacks

Here's a bit of depth chart news that will in no way, shape or form make you feel old or like you've seen it all. Arkansas has turned to redshirt freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones for its Week 11 game against Western Kentucky. This will serve as the first career start for Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner and former Razorbacks offensive lineman Jerry Jones.

Jones, of course, was a prominent member of the 1964 national championship team under coach legendary coach Frank Broyles.

As for the younger Jones, he has seen mop-up time in each of the past two games for the Hogs, completing 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He will be the third starting quarterback for Arkansas this season after Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel. Ironically, Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey started nine games for the Razorbacks a season ago, which is the most for any quarterback under Arkansas coach Chad Morris.

In any case, Jones will finally get his shot to see if he can move the offense any better. Arkansas ranks 12th in the SEC in scoring offense and total offense.

"I think when you look at his prior performance when he stepped on the field the last two weeks, the moment has not been too big for him," Morris told reporters (via Matt Jones of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette). "I think he did a great job of providing grit and toughness and I think he'll play really well."