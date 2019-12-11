Greatest moments in Army vs. Navy history: The most memorable games between the Black Knights and Midshipmen

There are rivalry games in college football, then there is Army vs. Navy. This is a game that transcends sports, that features historic endings and upsets, that year in and year out delivers drama. This weekend's college football slate belongs to you, Army vs. Navy.

It likely won't disappoint. Since 2011, seven of this rivalry's last eight games have been decided by a touchdown or fewer. In those contests, Navy has won five, Army three. Army enters this game on a three-game winning streak in the series but still trails in the all-time series 60-52-7.

And speaking of the all-time series, this game has given us all-time moments for decades. From featuring Roger Staubach amidst his Heisman campaign to Kennan Reynolds during his own push, the talent and terms of this game are such that tension and stakes remain high. Here's a few memorable moments from the series.

1890: Navy 24, Army 0

This wasn't pretty -- but was memorable nonetheless. This was the first matchup between the two schools played in 1890. Navy had an edge, having played organized football since 1879, especially considering Army was an upstart football program. It showed.

A photo from the first #armynavy game in 1890 played at West Point. Navy won 24-0! #gonavybeatarmy pic.twitter.com/lNgei1Rxnl — USNA Museum (@USNAMuseum) December 8, 2014

1958: Army 22, Navy 6



All the talent! This game featured two eventual Heisman Trophy winners, Army's Pete Dawkins and Navy's Joe Bellino. It also featured an unbeaten Army team finishing off an unbeaten season -- the first and last of its program's proud history.

1963: Navy 21, Army 15



One of the more memorable games in the rivalry's history, in large part because of what was happening off the field. This game was delayed a week because of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, which took place eight days before the originally-scheduled game. Navy would go on to win 21-15 over Army, giving Navy quarterback Roger Staubach a monstrous win en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

2015: Navy 21, Army 17



After being snubbed as a Heisman finalist, Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds put on a show proving why he should have been included as one of the sport's biggest stars. In this narrow Midshipmen win, Reynolds led his team in passing (113 yards) and rushing (136 yards), including a a 50-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that would serve as the go-ahead score in the game. The win helped Navy avoid a loss to a two-win Army team and helped Reynolds improve to 4-0 in his career against Army -- the first Navy quarterback to ever do so.