It has been 18 months since Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching. In that time, he joined ESPN to serve as a TV analyst, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and even had Alabama's field renamed after him. While the Crimson Tide are moving forward with Kalen DeBoer, is Saban truly done with coaching?

During a Monday morning interview on the "Mac and Cube" show in Birmingham, former Alabama quarterback and current Saban coworker Greg McElroy said he spoke to someone who is adamant Saban will return to the college football ranks.

"A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire -- they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said, according to 247Sports. "He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."

When McElroy was asked about who this person was, he responded, "If it wasn't someone notable, I would never say a word. He is of firm belief that Nick Saban will coach in college football again."

If Saban wants to come out of retirement to coach again, there would be interest in his services. After all, he established one of the greatest dynasties in college football history down in Tuscaloosa, winning six national championships from 2007-23. Saban does turn 74 years old in October, but if the structure of this new era of college football crystalizes in the near future, it could provide him with some motivation. Who wouldn't want to see Saban go up against Bill Belichick in a recruiting battle?

While this is just one person's opinion, it was an important enough person for McElroy to spread this information.